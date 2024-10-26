Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,100 shares, an increase of 464.2% from the September 30th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Performance

Shares of HKXCY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 57,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,529. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.5093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.45. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.54%.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

