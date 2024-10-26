Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $10.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 5.0% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $392.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $395.98. The company has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

