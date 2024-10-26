Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Short Interest Up 397.5% in October

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,066,700 shares, a growth of 397.5% from the September 30th total of 214,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 395.1 days.

Huatai Securities Price Performance

Shares of HUATF traded up 0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 1.25. Huatai Securities has a 52-week low of 1.12 and a 52-week high of 1.25.

Huatai Securities Company Profile

Huatai Securities Co, Ltd. provides financial services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Wealth Management, Institutional Services, Investment Management, International Business, and Other segments. The company buys and sells stocks, funds, bonds, futures, and options on behalf of clients; and provides various financial products and asset allocation, margin financing, securities lending, securities-backed lending, and margin securities lending services.

