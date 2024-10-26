Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Short Interest Up 397.5% in October

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,066,700 shares, a growth of 397.5% from the September 30th total of 214,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 395.1 days.
Huatai Securities Price Performance
Shares of HUATF traded up 0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 1.25. Huatai Securities has a 52-week low of 1.12 and a 52-week high of 1.25.
Huatai Securities Company Profile
