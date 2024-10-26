IBC Advanced Alloys (IB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 28th.
IBC Advanced Alloys Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of IB stock opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. IBC Advanced Alloys has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.47.
About IBC Advanced Alloys
