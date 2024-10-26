IBC Advanced Alloys (IB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of IB stock opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. IBC Advanced Alloys has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.47.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

