ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Baird R W cut shares of ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $383.00 to $363.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $370.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $369.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $220.47 on Friday. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $220.01 and a 12-month high of $347.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.75 and a 200-day moving average of $310.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

