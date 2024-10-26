Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.59 and traded as low as $7.31. Ideal Power shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 16,735 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.07.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 62.80% and a negative net margin of 7,138.19%.
Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.
