Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.59 and traded as low as $7.31. Ideal Power shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 16,735 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 62.80% and a negative net margin of 7,138.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Ideal Power by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ideal Power by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

