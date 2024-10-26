This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read IMAC’s 8K filing here.
IMAC Company Profile
IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IMAC
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?