Immutable X (IMX) Price Tops $1.31

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Immutable X has a market cap of $748.45 million and $42.39 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00001970 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a layer-2 scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum, offering gas-free transactions and scalability through zk-rollups. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, staking, governance, and user incentives within the Immutable X ecosystem. It was created by Immutable, an Australian firm, to address Ethereum’s scalability limitations for NFTs.”

