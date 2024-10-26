Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 381.98 ($4.96) and traded as high as GBX 394 ($5.12). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 386.50 ($5.02), with a volume of 197,591 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 620 ($8.05) to GBX 560 ($7.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Impax Asset Management Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Impax Asset Management Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £468.33 million, a PE ratio of 1,180.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 381.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 411.98.

In related news, insider Ian Simm sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.74), for a total value of £9,490 ($12,321.47). Corporate insiders own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

