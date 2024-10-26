Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Update

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDCBY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 49,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,954. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $12.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.12.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

