Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Given New $34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INFA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Informatica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Informatica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Informatica Stock Performance

NYSE INFA traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,874. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. Informatica has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Informatica had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $400.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $227,486.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,686 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,037.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $268,295.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 142,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,875.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $227,486.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,686 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,037.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Informatica

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Informatica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Informatica in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Informatica by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

