Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $26.86. Approximately 1,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 18,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $87.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAPR. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $838,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 13.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 35.3% in the second quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

