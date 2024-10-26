Insider Buying: White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX:WCN) Insider Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX:WCN – Get Free Report) insider Troy Whittaker purchased 1,000,000 shares of White Cliff Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,000.00 ($15,333.33).

White Cliff Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for lithium, rare earth elements (REE), gold, copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Hines Hill REE project consists of two adjoining tenements covering an area of 576 square kilometers, located in the wheatbelt region, near east of Perth along the Great Eastern Highway; the Diemals Li/REE project consists of 6 tenements covering an area of 2,427 square kilometers, located near east of Paynes Find; the Preston River Lithium project located near the north of the Greenbushes; and the Reedy South Gold project covers an area of 272 square kilometers, located within the Meekatharra-Wydgee greenstone belt.

