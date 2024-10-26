Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 15,814 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $3,181,144.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,442,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,531,896,487.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.20, for a total value of $19,720,000.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $19,079,000.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.37, for a total value of $19,137,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $19,306,000.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.47, for a total value of $19,047,000.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total value of $19,255,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $19,070,000.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.49, for a total value of $18,049,000.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.06, for a total value of $17,906,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.64, for a total transaction of $17,464,000.00.

Carvana Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CVNA traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $203.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.04 and its 200 day moving average is $132.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.80 and a beta of 3.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Carvana by 13.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 89.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $3,933,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $1,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.