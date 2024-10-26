Insider Selling: Gladiator Resources Limited (ASX:GLA) Insider Sells 3,065,000 Shares of Stock

Gladiator Resources Limited (ASX:GLA – Get Free Report) insider Peter Tsegas sold 3,065,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total value of A$36,780.00 ($24,520.00).

Gladiator Resources Price Performance

About Gladiator Resources

(Get Free Report)

Gladiator Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and uranium deposits. It holds interests in the Bendoc project located to the south of Delegate; and six exploration licenses covering approximately 1,814 square kilometers located in Tanzania, East Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladiator Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladiator Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.