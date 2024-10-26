Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Sells 2,014 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $523,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,099,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $250.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.45. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.89 and a 12-month high of $269.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $259,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.90.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

