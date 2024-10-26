Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, William Blair cut Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Insperity Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of NSP opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.04. Insperity has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the first quarter worth $1,956,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,696,000 after acquiring an additional 182,773 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Insperity by 2,277.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

