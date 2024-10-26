Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.40.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
