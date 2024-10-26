Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.40.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBP

Installed Building Products Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $230.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.20. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $106.92 and a 1 year high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.