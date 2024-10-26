Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$293.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$282.00 to C$293.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IFC. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$272.00 to C$263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$269.00 to C$264.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$265.00.

IFC opened at C$267.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$257.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$240.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$188.27 and a 12 month high of C$271.81.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$1.25. The company had revenue of C$7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.64 billion. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 16.1721014 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 42.61%.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Kenneth Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$253.88, for a total value of C$507,759.00. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

