International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,267,849 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 208,611 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $75,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Bancshares by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,531,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,673,000 after buying an additional 152,165 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 21.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 993,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,817,000 after acquiring an additional 176,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in International Bancshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in International Bancshares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 682,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,785,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 602,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,002,000 after purchasing an additional 39,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IBOC traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.81. The stock had a trading volume of 157,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,298. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.30. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.87.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $207.75 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

