International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $7,160,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $618,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $214.57 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $237.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.42.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

