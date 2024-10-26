Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 368.1% during the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 47,010 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 111,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 30,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 19,873 shares during the period. Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 144,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 14,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $25.16. 22,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,143. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

