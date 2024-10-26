Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.4% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $304,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $495.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $480.10 and a 200-day moving average of $466.30. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

