Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $495.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $480.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.30. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

