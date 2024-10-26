Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $178.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $182.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.36 and a 200-day moving average of $169.17.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

