Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Stock Position Reduced by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 55.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,192 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $48.74.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

