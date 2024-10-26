io.net (IO) Price Hits $1.72 on Top Exchanges

io.net (IO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 26th. io.net has a total market capitalization of $163.01 million and $84.34 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, io.net has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One io.net token can currently be bought for $1.72 or 0.00002552 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.78 or 0.00240630 BTC.
io.net Profile
io.net launched on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official website is io.net.
Buying and Selling io.net
