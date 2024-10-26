IOTA (MIOTA) Price Down 9.9% This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $375.93 million and $10.18 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000420 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,478,295,661 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

