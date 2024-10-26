iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Up 325.0% in October

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.84% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISHG stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.46. 3,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.10. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.14 and a 1 year high of $74.34.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

