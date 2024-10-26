iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by DORVAL Corp

DORVAL Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,387 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 5.3% of DORVAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DORVAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $12,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,246,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,046,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,946,000 after acquiring an additional 38,141 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 744,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 678,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,118,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 590,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after acquiring an additional 152,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.08 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

