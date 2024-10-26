iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Raised by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,028,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,971,382. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.40. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

