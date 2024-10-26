iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWP) Trading 0% Higher – Still a Buy?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWP – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50.
