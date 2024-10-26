iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 30,431 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 27,819 shares.The stock last traded at $68.67 and had previously closed at $68.20.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $739.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.66.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.