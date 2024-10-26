iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Acquired by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,563 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 55,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IBDS opened at $24.13 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.