iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVB) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.34 and last traded at $30.38. 2,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 17,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72.

Institutional Trading of iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 1.24% of iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF

The iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (IVVB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a downside hedge against declines occurring in the range of 5-20%, during a calendar quarter.

