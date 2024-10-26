iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,069,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,046 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $294,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $96.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

