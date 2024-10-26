iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.30. Approximately 2,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

iShares MSCI Norway ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Get iShares MSCI Norway ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Norway ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Norway ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares MSCI Norway ETF

The iShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. ENOR was launched on Jan 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.