iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) is Farrow Financial Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Farrow Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises about 7.5% of Farrow Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Farrow Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $11,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,726,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 478,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,236,000 after buying an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 327.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 41,956 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter.

SUSA traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $120.24. The company had a trading volume of 79,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,639. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.24. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $85.04 and a 12-month high of $122.37.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

