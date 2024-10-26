iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,102 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after buying an additional 3,195,573 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,539 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.89. 23,807,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,732,948. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

