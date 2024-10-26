iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Lowered by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 6.7% of Covenant Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $23,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Country Club Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

IWS traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $131.24. The company had a trading volume of 211,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,544. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.04. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $134.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

