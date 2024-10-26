iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,994,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 2,834,271 shares.The stock last traded at $110.46 and had previously closed at $110.43.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.32.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.