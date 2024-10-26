iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,994,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 2,834,271 shares.The stock last traded at $110.46 and had previously closed at $110.43.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.32.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

