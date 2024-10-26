iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,482,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,695 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 7.4% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $105,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,174,000 after buying an additional 7,203,276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443,351 shares during the period. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,018,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,177,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,768,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. 4,451,702 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

