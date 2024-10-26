ITV (LON:ITV) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.50 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 75.60 ($0.98). 2,524,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 13,240,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.75 ($0.98).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. The company has a market cap of £2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 684.09, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

