JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.
JBG SMITH Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years. JBG SMITH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -41.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $17.99 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile
JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
