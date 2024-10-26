JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

JBG SMITH Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years. JBG SMITH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -41.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $17.99 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $135.32 million for the quarter.

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

