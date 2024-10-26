Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Diageo by 11.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 8.9% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $133.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.02 and a 200-day moving average of $133.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $119.48 and a 12-month high of $161.64. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.37%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

