Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.75 and a 200-day moving average of $165.24. The firm has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $178.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

