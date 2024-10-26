Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 6,160 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VONG opened at $98.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $99.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

