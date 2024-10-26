Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 1,283 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $382.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $386.24. The firm has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.88 and a 200-day moving average of $356.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.