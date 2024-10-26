Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 2,025 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $253.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $179.11 and a 1-year high of $253.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.