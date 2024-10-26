Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 1,366 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $291,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.22 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

